Nigeria: More Appointees Quit Ganduje's Cabinet

Kano State commissioner for Education, Sunusi Saidu Kiru, has resigned his appointment.

Also, the senior special assistant to the governor on Monitoring and Evaluation, Farouq Sule Garo, has resigned his position to pursue his political career.

In his letter of resignation to the governor, Kiru appreciated the opportunity given to him to serve in the Ganduje administration and the confidence reposed in him during the period.

Recall that Ganduje had directed appointees wishing to contest in 2023 general elections to resign on or before April 18 in line with the Electoral Act.

Three other commissioners have also tendered their resignation. They include that include: commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo; commissioner for Rural Development, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso and his Budget Planning counterpart, Nura Muhammad Dankadai.

Dakadai is going to contest for the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal House of Representatives.

He is to slug it out with the current majority leader of the House Ado Alhassan Doguwa.