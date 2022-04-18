Nigeria: More Appointees Quit Ganduje's Cabinet

18 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Yakubu

Kano State commissioner for Education, Sunusi Saidu Kiru, has resigned his appointment.

Also, the senior special assistant to the governor on Monitoring and Evaluation, Farouq Sule Garo, has resigned his position to pursue his political career.

In his letter of resignation to the governor, Kiru appreciated the opportunity given to him to serve in the Ganduje administration and the confidence reposed in him during the period.

Recall that Ganduje had directed appointees wishing to contest in 2023 general elections to resign on or before April 18 in line with the Electoral Act.

Three other commissioners have also tendered their resignation. They include that include: commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo; commissioner for Rural Development, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso and his Budget Planning counterpart, Nura Muhammad Dankadai.

Dakadai is going to contest for the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal House of Representatives.

He is to slug it out with the current majority leader of the House Ado Alhassan Doguwa.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X