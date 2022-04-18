Kenya: Motorists Urged to Exercise Caution as the Country Experiences Rains

18 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has urged motorists to exercise caution, especially during the Easter holidays when many Kenyans have been traveling to various parts of the country to spend time with their families.

In a statement on its social media platforms, KeNHA says the advisory comes as most parts have been experiencing rains.

The road agency says it remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users.

KeNHA has further urged motorists plying the Awasi-Chemelil Road to seek alternative routes in order to pave way for works at the River Nyando Bridge.

The Authority redirected traffic to the Kipistet-Chemilil or the Mamboleo-Muhoroni road.

Motorists can also use the Ahero-Chemelil road.

