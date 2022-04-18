Namibia: Parliament Officials Accused of Stealing N$1,2 Million

16 April 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Three National Assembly officials have left their jobs after they allegedly stole more than N$1,2 million from the parliament.

This is according to a media statement issued by the National Assembly on Saturday.

The statement came after Affirmative Repositioning movement leader Job Amupanda accused the legislative body of covering up corruption and gave it five days to explain itself.

In its statement, the National Assembly denied covering up corruption or condoning it, and said it was on a "mission to fight corruption and remains an institution of integrity".

"The allegations levelled against the institution are devoid of any truth and only seek to mislead the public," the National Assembly said in the statement.

It confirmed that it has detected financial irregularities involving three officials who have since resigned from their jobs.

The National Assembly also said it has taken steps to recover funds from the ex-officials' pension funds and leave pay-outs.

The National Assembly did not indicate when the money was misappropriated.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X