Namibia: Parliament Officials Accused of Stealing N$1,2 Million

Three National Assembly officials have left their jobs after they allegedly stole more than N$1,2 million from the parliament.

This is according to a media statement issued by the National Assembly on Saturday.

The statement came after Affirmative Repositioning movement leader Job Amupanda accused the legislative body of covering up corruption and gave it five days to explain itself.

In its statement, the National Assembly denied covering up corruption or condoning it, and said it was on a "mission to fight corruption and remains an institution of integrity".

"The allegations levelled against the institution are devoid of any truth and only seek to mislead the public," the National Assembly said in the statement.

It confirmed that it has detected financial irregularities involving three officials who have since resigned from their jobs.

The National Assembly also said it has taken steps to recover funds from the ex-officials' pension funds and leave pay-outs.

The National Assembly did not indicate when the money was misappropriated.