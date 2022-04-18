Sudan Denounces, Condemns the Occupation Forces Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its deep condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attack on defenseless Palestinian worshipers.

The ministry considered, in a statement, that this systematic escalation represented a flagrant attack on the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its place in the conscience of the Islamic nation, and a violation of international resolutions and conventions.

The Ministry called on the international community to play its role in holding Israel as fully responsible of consequences of the continuation of such crimes and violations against the defenseless Palestinian people and their land and holy sites, calling on the Israeli government to immediately stop the violations and its continuous Judaizing attempt to Jerusalem by imposing the fait accompli policy.

" Sudan renewed its firm position of supporting the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with the two-state solution and the resolutions of international legitimacy" the statement concluded.