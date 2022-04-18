Egypt: Sisi Orders Preparing List of Indebted Jailed Persons

17 April 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has given directives to prepare a list of indebted persons, who are in jail, to release a group of them ahead of Eidul Fitr.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Social Solidarity Minister Nevine Qabbaj on Sunday, the president ordered strengthening the funding sources of the NGOs support fund and increasing its resources, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The minister reviewed the segments of society, who are planned to benefit from the work of the national committee concerned with solving the problem of indebted persons.

She also shed light on efforts exerted by the committee to spread awareness and provide financial advice for indebted persons, as well as its efforts to provide professional and technical support to manage the stalled projects.

The president, meanwhile, called for strengthening the role of the national committee concerned with solving the problem of indebted persons to formulate an integrated vision to eliminate the phenomenon of indebtedness.

The meeting also dealt with efforts to regulate the work of NGOs in Egypt last year, with Qabbaj emphasizing that the number of NGOs increased in Egypt, particularly in the Upper Egyptian and Suez Canal governorates.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

