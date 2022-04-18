Tunisia Covers 54% of Its Drug Needs With Local Industry

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia currently covers 54% of its drug needs through local industry and is working to reach a rate of 70% in the coming period, said Dr. Mariam Khrouf, Director of Pharmacy and Medicines at the Ministry of Public Health

In a statement to TAP, Mariam Khrouf said that to achieve this goal, it is necessary to diversify the drugs and not to be limited to the generic drugs industry, and to move more towards the organic drugs industry, as this industry represents the future of the countries, according to her.

The Director of the Pharmacy and Medicines Unit at the Ministry of Health was keen to minimise the impact of the shortage recorded in the pharmaceutical sector in Tunisia, assuring that it is a lack of certain medicines which generally have alternatives (generic medicines).

Dr. Mariam Khrouf stressed however that the shortage of certain types of drugs, noted on the Tunisian market is due to several reasons related mainly to the lack of liquidity of the central pharmacy, the high prices of raw materials for certain types of drugs, and the scarcity of these drugs, according to her.