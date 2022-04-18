Egypt: Trade Ministry Denies News About Banning Imports From Saudi

The Trade and Industry Ministry has denied news about banning Saudi exports to Egypt.

To the contrary, the Trade and Industry Ministry is keen on easing procedures for Saudi companies, whether as investors in Egypt or exporters to the local market, said spokesman Yasser Gaber in a statement Sunday.

Economic and trade relations between Cairo and Riyadh are tangibly growing in light of friendly ties between the two governments and peoples, Gaber stressed.

He pointed out that some Saudi firms are just reconciling their status quo to be in line with terms of registration of factories that meet qualifications of exports to the Egyptian market.

MENA