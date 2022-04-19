South Africa: KZN Flood Tragedy Exposes Dysfunctional Province in Midst of Governance Crisis

18 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cyril Madlala

When the KwaZulu-Natal government finally takes stock of the devastation of the past week and its aftermath, it would do well to consider, if not heed, some of the advice that has been tabled by its own creation, the KwaZulu-Natal Planning Commission, over the years.

Through its Provincial Growth and Development Strategy (PGDS), which was initiated in 2011 and reviewed as recently as last year, the KwaZulu-Natal Planning Commission has raised red flags about the province's capacity and readiness to respond to a wide range of challenges, including climate change.

Comprised of a panel of luminaries in various academic disciplines who undertake and guide long-term strategic planning and make recommendations to the provincial government, it complements the National Planning Commission.

The latest review of the PGDS was informed by a detailed scan of the policy environment and sought to identify significant shifts that may have occurred since the previous review in 2016. It examined the latest studies and empirical reports on the successes and failures to implement strategic imperatives to determine the areas that needed priority attention.

For instance, it has decried the lack of implementation of long-term strategies to confront the realities of climate change that have seen rising...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X