South Africa: KZN Flood Tragedy Exposes Dysfunctional Province in Midst of Governance Crisis

analysis

When the KwaZulu-Natal government finally takes stock of the devastation of the past week and its aftermath, it would do well to consider, if not heed, some of the advice that has been tabled by its own creation, the KwaZulu-Natal Planning Commission, over the years.

Through its Provincial Growth and Development Strategy (PGDS), which was initiated in 2011 and reviewed as recently as last year, the KwaZulu-Natal Planning Commission has raised red flags about the province's capacity and readiness to respond to a wide range of challenges, including climate change.

Comprised of a panel of luminaries in various academic disciplines who undertake and guide long-term strategic planning and make recommendations to the provincial government, it complements the National Planning Commission.

The latest review of the PGDS was informed by a detailed scan of the policy environment and sought to identify significant shifts that may have occurred since the previous review in 2016. It examined the latest studies and empirical reports on the successes and failures to implement strategic imperatives to determine the areas that needed priority attention.

For instance, it has decried the lack of implementation of long-term strategies to confront the realities of climate change that have seen rising...