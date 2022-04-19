South Africa: Floods Break Open Lake St Lucia Mouth, Lifting a Vital Pressure-Relief Valve

analysis

Amid the human and economic tragedies wrought by the KZN floods, there was cause for some celebration last week when rising floodwaters broke open the mouth of the Lake St Lucia estuary.

It may seem strange for so much attention to be given to whether a river estuary is open or shut - even if it is the largest in South Africa, in the heart of a World Heritage Site.

But this shallow 70km-long lake system is no ordinary water body. For centuries, it has been shaped by whether the water is salty, fresh, or somewhere in between these two extremes.

These altered states between hyper-salinity and freshwater - as well as the volume of water in the lake - exert complex ripple effects on the natural ecology and the associated pressure cooker of steady human population growth and commerce in the surrounding region.

For roughly 70 years, park managers and other interest groups have sought to re-engineer this complex hydrological environment to achieve some form of social and environmental "stability" - but nature is powerful and unpredictable.

And nature intervened once more in the early hours of April 14 when a major pulse of floodwater broke open the mouth...