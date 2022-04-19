South Africa: No Trust in SA Government - KZN Flood Aid Commitment Met With Cynicism & Derision

analysis

As many people from many corners of our society rush to help the victims of the immense and horrifying flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, the government has promised to help the province and to make financial resources available. Instead of gratitude, they were met with an overwhelming amount of cynicism. It turns out that most people believe this money will simply be stolen.

A high level of distrust in the government has become the norm in South Africa. It is important to note that this is not just because of our most recent past when billions of rands were stolen from a country enduring a pandemic. The nationwide atmosphere of distrust is so toxic that unless our government changes its entire game it will be impossible to achieve a state in which the rule of law is respected.

Over the last few days several government officials, including KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, have said that the government will help people affected by the flooding. And they have promised that this aid will be free of corruption.

This has been met with much cynicism and even derision.

This is tragic. Most of us in KZN haven't had water and/or electricity since the floods. People...