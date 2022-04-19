South Africa: Cabinet Declares National State of Disaster in Response to KZN Devastation

analysis

The national government will lead the response to the floods that have devastated parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday after the Cabinet declared a National State of Disaster.

"This is to ensure an effective response across all spheres of government to the extreme weather events and conditions that have occurred in several parts of the country," said the President.

Ramaphosa said the national government would coordinate the "massive and urgent relief effort" required in the three-phased response, which he outlined as immediate humanitarian relief, stabilisation and recovery, and reconstruction and rebuilding.

"The lives, health and wellbeing of thousands of people are still at risk. The floods have caused great economic and social damage," said Ramaphosa.

He said a National State of Disaster was necessary due to the extent of damage in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, and the impact of the floods on the Port of Durban, a crucial component in the country's economy.

"With the heavy rains and flooding...