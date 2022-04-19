South Africa: Cabinet Declares National State of Disaster in Response to KZN Devastation

18 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The national government will lead the response to the floods that have devastated parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday after the Cabinet declared a National State of Disaster.

The Cabinet has declared a National State of Disaster in response to the floods that devastated KwaZulu-Natal and left at least 443 people dead, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in a televised address on Monday night.

"This is to ensure an effective response across all spheres of government to the extreme weather events and conditions that have occurred in several parts of the country," said the President.

Ramaphosa said the national government would coordinate the "massive and urgent relief effort" required in the three-phased response, which he outlined as immediate humanitarian relief, stabilisation and recovery, and reconstruction and rebuilding.

"The lives, health and wellbeing of thousands of people are still at risk. The floods have caused great economic and social damage," said Ramaphosa.

He said a National State of Disaster was necessary due to the extent of damage in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, and the impact of the floods on the Port of Durban, a crucial component in the country's economy.

