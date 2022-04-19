South Africa: Devastated KZN Community Digs Into the Mud in Desperate Search for Flood Victims

analysis

It has been a week since the flood hit and still the community of Nthungwane Extension 5 in KwaZulu-Natal is waiting for the arrival of search and rescue teams. But the continuing rain and overstretched resources have kept them away.

"We keep on digging anywhere where there is a smell," said Mpume Buthelezi, who lives in Nthungwane Extension 5. Members of the community dug into the heavy compacted mud that now covers the spot where Bulelani Ngaleka's house once stood. Hole after hole.

Last Monday, floodwaters smashed into the settlement that lies not far from Ntuzuma, near Durban. The flood destroyed Ngaleka's home, sweeping away his mother, Nkosazane, and his two children, Sikelelwe (10) and Yamkela. Ngaleka, a security guard, was last seen holding on to a piece of piping.

Another casualty that night was Nokulunga Makhoba. Her home was closest to the Nthungwane River and her neighbours told how after saving her two children, she returned to her home to collect clothes. She wasn't seen again.

On Monday, continued rain hampered rescue efforts.

"We have been flooded with requests alerting us to where missing people are," said Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of Gift of the Givers. "There are messages...