South Africa: Devastated KZN Community Digs Into the Mud in Desperate Search for Flood Victims

18 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

It has been a week since the flood hit and still the community of Nthungwane Extension 5 in KwaZulu-Natal is waiting for the arrival of search and rescue teams. But the continuing rain and overstretched resources have kept them away.

"We keep on digging anywhere where there is a smell," said Mpume Buthelezi, who lives in Nthungwane Extension 5. Members of the community dug into the heavy compacted mud that now covers the spot where Bulelani Ngaleka's house once stood. Hole after hole.

Last Monday, floodwaters smashed into the settlement that lies not far from Ntuzuma, near Durban. The flood destroyed Ngaleka's home, sweeping away his mother, Nkosazane, and his two children, Sikelelwe (10) and Yamkela. Ngaleka, a security guard, was last seen holding on to a piece of piping.

Another casualty that night was Nokulunga Makhoba. Her home was closest to the Nthungwane River and her neighbours told how after saving her two children, she returned to her home to collect clothes. She wasn't seen again.

On Monday, continued rain hampered rescue efforts.

"We have been flooded with requests alerting us to where missing people are," said Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of Gift of the Givers. "There are messages...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X