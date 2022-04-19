South Africa: Ramaphosa Vows Comprehensive KZN Recovery Effort, Zero Corruption Tolerance

Mandla Buthelezi was home with his girlfriend and three children when they began hearing the roof and wall of their home collapse (April 2022).

analysis

There would be no room for corruption, mismanagement or fraud 'of any sort' as South Africa embarked on a long-term recovery after the devastating flooding in KwaZulu-Natal that had led to more than 400 deaths, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday night during a televised address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the provincial state of disaster declared in KZN last week was "inadequate to deal with the scale of the emergency and the required reconstruction and rehabilitation measures and responses". It was thus decided by the Cabinet at an emergency meeting on Sunday that a National State of Disaster should be declared.

"The significance of the Port of Durban and related infrastructure for the effective operation of the country's economy means that this disaster has implications far beyond the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

"With the heavy rains and flooding in the Eastern Cape and indications from the South African Weather Service that the North West and Free State may also be affected by bad weather, it is clear that there are other areas of the country that need emergency interventions," said Ramaphosa.

He said that the government had learnt (from the looting that accompanied relief efforts) during the Covid-19 pandemic, and...