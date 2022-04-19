South Africa: Weathering the Climate Crisis in Flood-Prone Durban - Tough Lessons From the 'Rain Bomb'

Mandla Buthelezi was home with his girlfriend and three children when they began hearing the roof and wall of their home collapse (April 2022).

analysis

Improvements in housing stability are needed across the working-class areas of Durban, as well as for all structures built on vulnerable hills and near the beaches. And much more investment is needed in green infrastructure, including better maintenance of forests, floodplains and wetlands.

Floods have again ravaged eThekwini's houses, roads and bridges, killing hundreds of people and forcing thousands to take refuge and seek rescue, to evacuate into community halls, or to stay home. Others remain vulnerable, without belongings and homes, in areas without community halls that are stranded without roads and bridges. Torrential rains have caused extraordinary damage to water supply and electrical systems.

The death toll has risen to more than 400, far exceeding the city's 64 deaths in April 2019, when a "rain bomb" unleashed 168mm in 24 hours, causing R1.1-billion in damage. The previous rainfall record was in October 2017 when 108mm fell, killing 11 people in one day and doing extensive damage, especially around the harbour.

On Monday and Tuesday last week, the skies dumped 351mm of rain, and the failure to maintain already inadequate stormwater drainage systems and ensure sufficiently robust civil engineering was immediately obvious.

The people hardest hit, because they lack resilience...