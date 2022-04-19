Nigerian Newspaper Publisher Alleges Threat to Life

The statement claimed a credible source told the newspaper that the plot was to kidnap the Publisher, and demand ransom but ensure he's not released alive..

The publisher of a newspaper, Taraba Truth and Fact Newspaper, Oloye Samuel, Sunday, alleged that his life is being threatened for his critical reporting of politicians in the state.

The management of the newspaper in a statement on Sunday said Mr Samuel had learned of a plan to kidnap and assassinate him.

It said the plan was hatched during a meeting in Abuja.

"Some desperate politicians in Taraba State have concluded plans to kidnap and assassinate the Publisher of Taraba Truth and Facts Newspaper, Oloye Ayodele Samuel".

"This plot is coordinated by a serving federal lawmaker and some of his cohorts who felt disturbed by reportage of the newspaper in recent times.

"These politicians had through their agent contacted a criminal gang operating within Taraba/Benue border for the hatchet job," the newspaper's management said.

The statement claimed a credible source told the newspaper that the plot was to kidnap the Publisher, and demand ransom but ensure he is not released alive.

"The discussion started at the residence of the Federal Lawmaker in a highbrow area of Abuja before moving to Sunnyvale Estate where a meeting with some persons contacted for the deadly job was briefed.

"The job has been handed over to some boys of the late Gana. They also briefed them of your movements within Jalingo and Abuja, please be very careful. They vowed to take you off the scene ahead of the next election.

"It's going to be like a case of kidnapping for ransom but the ultimate goal is to get rid of you, they said you are working against their political interest," the Newspaper quoted their source in the statement.

"One among these desperate politicians who have a governorship ambition had in time past seriously threatened to deal with the Publisher of Taraba Truth and Facts Newspaper over reports he considered offensive.

"We are calling on security agencies to look into this plot as we are ready to furnish them with all details at our disposal, also a formal complaint would be made available to relevant agencies for proper action.

"We are also calling on the general public to take note of this threat from those who are afraid of being held accountable by the public through the media.

"At this point, we will like to restate our commitment to upholding the tenets of the journalism profession and our core focus of informing the people and making public officers accountable to the public. We will never be cowed by threats and intimidations," the statement concluded.

The newspaper publisher told PREMIUM TIMES that they have submitted their written petition to the police.

"I am happy to tell you that the security agents are cooperating on the matter, the said.