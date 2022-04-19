Nigeria: Okocha Joins George Weah, Others in African Legends Charity Game

18 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Jayjay Okocha joined other African legends in Liberia as the president of the country and former world player of the year, George Opong Weah, commissioned a new sports park.

The Invincibility Sports Park was built by the Weah-led government and had its first action featuring some of the finest in the game on the continent.

Okocha, Zambian football legend, Kalusha Bwalya, two-time African Player of the Year and Senegal legend, El Hadj Diouf, former African Player of the Year and Togolese star, Emmanuel Adebayor, former Ghanaian captain, Asamoah Gyan and others joined Weah to launch the park.

A game between Weah-led eleven and the African legends ended 4-3 in favour of the legends who also had former Australia captain, Tim Cahill on their side.

The African legends had been welcomed to the West African country with pomp and fanfare as the names in attendance were some of the best African football has seen.

Okocha, Diouf and Adebayor entertained the fans with the show of some nice football skills in the game.

Weah was captain of the Lone Stars for many years and led them to the African Cup of Nations and had built a legendary and cult hero status in the country to venture into politics.

