Nigeria: Rohr Awaits FIFA Verdict On Dismissal This Week

Barely four months into his dismissal as the manager of Nigeria's Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr is anxiously waiting for the final verdict of the World soccer governing body.

The Franco-German gaffer was shown the exit door late in 2021 despite qualifying the country for the 2021 African Cup of Nations and playoffs round of the World Cup.

After his dismissal, Rohr approached FIFA citing wrongful dismissal and demand for compensation from the Nigeria football federation.

Rohr is expecting FIFA to deliver judgement on the issue next week.

"I don't want to speak about anything concerning my relationship with NFF for now. I am expecting to get the result of my case against them next week, from FIFA," Rohr said from his home in France.

Since leaving Nigeria, Rohr is yet to secure an appointment elsewhere.

Vanguard News Nigeria