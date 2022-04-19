Nigeria: I'm Most Qualified to Rule Nigeria Now - Amaechi

The Minister for Transportation and Presidential Aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday, declared himself the most qualified person to rule Nigeria.

He made this declaration while he was on a courtesy visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Eniyan Ogunwusi Ojaja II on his aspiration to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Amaechi described himself as the bridge between the young and old generations in the country adding that he decided to start his consultation and visitation from Ile-Ife because the ancient city is the source.

Amaechi, a former Governor of Rivers State, lauded the Ooni for preserving and upholding the prestigious Yoruba culture, and explained that governance of the country has a lot to benefit from the traditional institution.

"If elected as Nigeria's president in 2023, I will sit down with the National Assembly to address the relevance of the traditional institution in Nigeria. There is a need to consult our traditional rulers in order to bring governance closer to the people.

"With due respect to my brothers in APC, PDP and other political parties, I am the most qualified in this present race and I am grateful to God for the opportunities given to me over the years", he said.

While responding, the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, admonished that leadership positions especially political capacities are the same as that of a steward because it is meant to serve the common people.

Ooni described the Minister as one of the luckiest politicians in the country, noting that Nigerians have a lot to gain from his (Amaechi) wealth of experience.

He said "You have been relevant since the start of this Republic, it is for a reason and I urge you to use that grace for the betterment of all Nigerians.

"What is obvious in your team is the inclusion of women, I am proud of this and I want you to keep doing more in this regard. Women are so powerful especially when given leadership opportunities, they see what we men do not see."