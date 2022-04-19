Zambian Card Issuing Startup Union54 Raises $12m Led By Tiger Global

18 April 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Zambian card issuing fintech Union54 has raised $12 million in a seed extension round led by Tiger Global. Other participating investors in this financing round include existing ones such as Vibe VC and new investors Earl Grey Capital and Packy Mccormick's Not Boring Capital.

It's been only six months since Union54, whose API allows African software companies to issue and manage their debit cards without needing a bank or third-party processor, announced its seed round of $3 million, also led by Tiger Global.

