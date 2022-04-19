Nigeria: Attack On Anambra Eatery - Police Urge Prompt Report of Robberies

The Anambra Police Command has called on residents of the state to ensure prompt reports of robbery incidents for quick response by the command.

The command's Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, made the call in a statement issued in Awka on Monday.

Ikenga was reacting to a reported attack on an eatery in Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area, where people were allegedly dispossessed of their valuables.

He stated that incidents of robbery attacks promptly with the police could enhance the chances of apprehending the culprits.

He advised those reportedly dispossessed of their belongings in the alleged operation, to come forward with the report and details of the attack.

"The Police Command in Anambra wishes to urge victims of the unconfirmed report circulating in the media, tagged 'Anambra: Gunmen visit eatery on Easter day, rob fun-seekers of their mobile phones, to come forward and report.

"This will help police with the necessary information to investigate and deploy personnel in this regard.

"This will also help to avert such incidents from recurring in the area or any place in the state," he further stated.

He gave assurance that the command "will not fold its hands and allow some disgruntled elements in the state to make life unbearable for the residents".

The PPRO, therefore, appealed to the public to assist the command with relevant information that would help in fighting crime and criminality in the state.

He stated that the command could be reached through its emergency numbers, including 112, 07039194332 or his mobile phone number 08039334002 "for prompt response".

"We also have an 'NPF rescue me App' that is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS," he said.