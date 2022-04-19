Kenya: Superb Olympic Champion Jepchirchir Beats Ethiopia's Yeshaneh to Boston Title

Nairobi — Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir put up a sensational sprint finish to beat Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh to the Boston Marathon women's title, clocking 2hrs, 21mins and 2secs.

The race was narrowed down to two; Peres and Yeshaneh after the leading pack dropped off, Joyciline Jepkosgei having been unable to keep up with the pace.

The two changed leads in the final two kilometres, but it was the Olympic champion who had the gas and energy to push on in the final 400m as she ensured she sprinted off to victory.

Kenya's Mary Ngugi was third while the ever green Edna Kiplagat finished fourth.

