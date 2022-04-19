Kenya: Evans Chebet Leads Kenyan Podium Sweep At Boston Marathon

Chmee2 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)
Evans Kiplagat Chebet during the Prague International Marathon in 2015.
18 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Evans Chebet won his first ever major marathon title, clinching victory in a time of 2hrs, 6mins and 51secs, with Lawrence Cherono coming in second and defending champion Benson Kipruto coming in third.

Chebet who failed to finish in the 2018 race after dropping out at the 29km mark ensured he went all the way this time, pushing away from the leading pack after 30km and maintaining the lead till the end.

"I am very delighted to come here and win especially after failing to finish in 2018. It was really tough," an excited Chebet said after the race.

He added; "My coach had told me that of the pace goes down, I try push it a bit. I knew the others were good and everyone wanted this. I was cautious of them and didn't want to be close by. When I got to the 35km mark, I felt that I was comfortable and strong and the gap between us was good and I reduced the speed a bit."

-More to follow

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X