Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Silte Zone Cautions Against Recurring Fire Accidents in Warmest Season

Addis Abeba — The Sankurra woreda communications bureau in Silte zone of the Southern Nations Nationalities and People's Region (SNNPR) warned the residents to take heed of the increasing incidents of sudden fire accidents and to protect property through prevention and control.

This comes in light of what the bureau says were, "different fire incidents across kebeles following the summer months" causing massive property damage. And as such, the bureau expressed that the community should execute precautionary measures to prevent and control the intensifying destruction of property during the windy and warm season.