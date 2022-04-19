Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Ethiopian Airlines Cancels Warehouse, Service Charges On UAE Humanitarian Aid Import Items

14 April 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian Airlines said it has canceled 25 million birr worth rental and utility bills for humanitarian aid items supplied by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The airline also handed over relief supplies stored in its cargo facility to the Disaster Risk Management Commission, state media reported. Newly appointed CEO of the Airlines, Mesfin Tassew, who was present at the handover ceremony, said that the airline was also playing a significant role in its social responsibility. The Ethiopian Airlines has established an IT Foundation in order to strengthen its social responsibility.

It was mentioned that the UAE has sent some 114,400 KGs of food and other supplies to help war and drought-stricken people living in various parts of Ethiopia. Mesfin said the airline has received the humanitarian supplies and stored them in its cargo facility by ensuring and maintaining the quality of the cargo facility.

During the hand over, Deputy Commissioner for Disaster Risk Management, Aydrus Hassan the Commission will work to make the relief items accessible to those in need.

