Liberia: World Hope International, KBNF Distribute Drugs, Medical Equipment to Several Health Facilities in Todee District

Todee — In a joint effort to strengthen the healthcare delivery system across Liberia, World Hope International (WHI), in collaboration with the Montserrado County Health Team and with medical supplies provided by its partner Korle-Bu Neuroscience Foundation (KBNF), embarked on the distribution of assorted medical drugs and equipment to health facilities across Liberia.

The organization launched the Initiative in seven health care facilities serving a catchment population of 45,756 people in Todee District, Montserrado County with the Nyehn and Gobah Town Clinics benefiting on the first day.

The donation followed an assessment carried out by the organization where it was established that health facilities in the area lacked major drugs, essential tools, and medical equipment necessary for safe and working conditions for health care providers.

Making the presentation at the Nyehn Clinic, the Team Leader and Special Nurse of World Hope International, Mrs. Fania Kamara, lauded the CHT and MoH staff working in these remote healthcare facilities in the district for always trying their best to provide basic healthcare services to residents amid limited stock of drugs and medical supplies.

She said, "The need to intervene in the seven health facilities in Todee was prompted by a recent survey conducted by WHI in the area which unveiled a lack of adequate medical supplies and equipment"; something she said prompted WHI to seek assistance from KBNF. The initiative is expected to extend to other parts of Liberia, soon.

Receiving the items, the Officer-in-Charge of the Nyehn Health Centre, Zotawon Gonpu, thanked World Hope International and its partners for the medical supplies; describing it as a timely and compassionate gesture that will make a significant impact in meeting the health need of the residents.

Mr. Gonpu said the drugs and medical equipment will help the clinic in rendering needed services to residents of the district.

He named the limited drugs and other medical items as a major setback to the work they do at the health facilities and made a passionate appeal to WHI and other development partners to keep supporting the government and health sector in Liberia.

"Sometimes we run out of materials that we need to work with in the facility where you know how to do the work, but you do not have the materials to work with, it becomes a challenge and frustrates us," Gonpu said.

Also speaking to reporters in the district, Esther Saylee expressed gratitude to World Hope International and KBNF for the donation, which meant a lot to the institution and residents of the area.

Madam SayIee, who is also a registered nurse at the clinic, revealed that due to the lack of medical drugs, the number of patients seeking treatment at the health facilities has declined greatly.

"I am so grateful for the items because we have not been having some materials at this facility. We have not been receiving patients because of the lack of drugs," she said.

She used the occasion to call on residents to make use of the facility now that it has some drugs and supplies.

Meanwhile, some of the medical items presented included cartoons of liner for suction, temperature sensors, BP cup, bedpan assorted, LV tubing, bed sheet, breast milk pump, pressure infuser, Wound irrigation tray and many others.

World Hope International is a Christian relief and development organization working with vulnerable and exploited communities to alleviate poverty, suffering, and injustice.

Since its inception in Liberia in 1996, WHI provides those in need with opportunity, dignity, and hope so they can possess the tools for change in themselves, their family, and their community supporting all people regardless of ethnicity, gender, race, or religion.

WHI uses market-based and community-driven enterprise solutions to empower, protect, and build resiliency through innovative, environmentally conscious, and transformative projects.