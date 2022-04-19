Liberia: EQUIP Leadership Project in Partnership With LCC Certificates 150 Church Leaders in Transformational Leadership Development

Monrovia — EQUIP Leadership Project-Liberia in collaboration with the Liberia Council of Churches and LOGO HOPE SHIP has trained and certificated over 150 Church leaders in Transformational Leadership at the Freeport of Monrovia.

According to EQUIP Leadership Project-Liberia's Coordinator, Mr. Benedict Tokpa Danuweli, the more than one-hundred and fifty church leaders traveled to Monrovia from 14 Counties, to form part of the two-week's session on the LOGO HOPE, at the Freeport of Monrovia.

"What excites me most, is that I could see the hunger for knowledge in the faces of those Church leaders who traveled from counties like Gbarpolu and other far to-reached counties to benefit from our rich curriculum. I am certain that they will return in their space of influence and live out those values loudly. That would mean, sharing what they have heard/learned by mentoring others about value-based leadership, and living those values loudly, the EQUIP Leadership Liberia's coordinator Benedict Tokpa Danuweli asserted."

Speaking with Frontpageafrica following the certification of the Church leaders at the Providence Baptist Church on Friday, April 8, 2022, Mr. Benedict Tokpa Danuweli said the training was part of the institution's ambitious goal of reaching 125, 000 Liberians within the next five years.

Mr. Danuweli said the Church, as an integral part of society, cannot be left out of the process, as the training of church leaders in transformational leadership will in return produce responsible leaders both in the private and public sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I feel so impressed yet humbled to work with the Council of Churches and LOGO HOPE for those two weeks' session on the ship because we have this ambitious goal of reaching 125,000 Liberians over the next five years and we cannot ignore the leadership of the religious community because we have a country that is dominantly religious", the EQUIP-Liberia Coordinator told Journalists.

Meanwhile Benedict Tokpa Danuweli is calling on national institutions to take advantage of its "Beyond Success" transformational leadership development training which intends to positively impact their respective organizations. He said EQUIP-Liberia cuts across every institution that has some leadership challenges to providing trainings to strengthening and narrowing those gaps for effective, efficient and functional organizations.

EQUIP Leadership Project-Liberia, is an initiative of American Author speaker, and Pastor, Dr. John C. Maxwell who has written numerous books, primarily focusing on transformational leadership