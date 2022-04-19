Liberia: 'Liberia Risks Doomed Future, Unless' - Cornelia Kruah-Togba Alarms

Monrovia — Young Liberian female politician, Cornelia Kruah-Togba has once again alarmed that Liberia's future is doomed, unless genuine and deliberate steps are taken to reverse the growing wave of drug addiction and associated problems.

Speaking to journalists at the weekend shortly after she was recognized and certificated by the Women Wing of the former governing Unity Party, Mrs. Kruah-Togba repeated her commitment to remaining a key player in the campaign to raid Liberia of narcotic drugs and save the future of the country from destruction.

She described as vague, the many public pronouncements by President George Weah about his government's commitment to fighting illicit drug trade and abuse.

Madam Kruah-Togba reminded those who are profiting from the illegal drugs trade and therefore perpetuating the practice to the detriment of the security, safety, stability and development of the country, that her movement will not hesitate to name, shame, and with sufficient evidence, seek the prosecution of drug traffickers and suppliers no matter their positions or connections in society.

She was recognized, certificated, and honored amongst several other personalities, for her demonstrated commitment to institutional development, and political and social justice advocacy.

Cornelia Kruah-Togba, founder and patron of the movement of the anti-drug, Drugs Awareness Education & Resistance (DARE), said her project will endeavor to seek assistance for thousands of young people whose future is being threatened by the rapid spread of illicit drugs.

She termed as unbending, her commitment to helping victims and other young people fight against poverty and drug abuse, and give them opportunities to be useful through the acquisition of academic, technical and vocational skills.

Cornelia, a former 2018 Representative candidate and 2022 aspirant for Montserrado County District #13, commended the Unity Party Women Wing for the honor bestowed upon her and promised to justify their confidence at all times.