Liberia: Rev. Emmanuel Giddings Introduces Education Support Program for 18 Undergraduates

Duazon — Margibi County senatorial aspirant and Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia-Ghana Missions (LGM), Rev. Emmanuel J. Giddings, has introduced an educational support program named and styled "LGM- Rev. Giddings Excellent Scholars Award Program (LGM GE-SAP)".

At the official launch over the weekend in Duazon, Lower Margibi County, Rev. Giddings awarded eighteen (18) recent high school graduates with full (four years) undergraduate scholarship valued at 10. 3 million Liberian Dollars to attend the United Methodist University (UMU) to study disciplines of their choice.

Presenting the scholarships, the United Methodist prelate said the program will provide the opportunity for deserving students graduating from high school, especially valedictorians and salutatorians of high schools with University education.

"I intend to improve the educational system of our country coupled with the preparedness of our students for academic excellence. I hope that such a move serves as a means of motivating and inspiring the future generation of leaders." He said.

The awardees are: J. Abraham R. Winnie and Mary F. Bondo (Kakata Community College), Philip W. Garway, Dorris J. Davis, and Joseph J. Kpeeyan ( John Wesley United Methodist High School), Rachel J. Konneh and Jeroy U. Clinton (Albert Orsborn Salvation Army High School), Oliver Garpue and Sam T. Jaye (Harriette E. Bailey United Methodist High School ), Obediah Borbor (Christ of King, VOA), Angie M. Mandea and Christopher Nyumah (WODAL School of Prime System), Teta B. Fanyen and Rosetta M. Jimmy (Children Hope Academy, Unification City), Ruth Y. Mitchell (St. Augustine Episcopal Mission High School), Abigail Abade (Renaissance Education Complex), Anthony Garteh ( Lango Lippaye High School) and Emmanuel Kamara (Booker Washington Institute).

Responding, the awardees, filled with awe and exuberance, lauded Rev. Giddings for a 'life-changing opportunity' and promised to make efficient utilization of the scholarships.

In a brief remark, one of the recipients, J. Abraham R. Winnie of the Kakata Community College praised Rev. Giddings for the unprecedented opportunity and promised to reciprocate the gesture by studying very hard to maintain the 3 points GPA stipulated in the policy of the program.

The Margibi senatorial hopeful, however, cautioned the awardees to be focused and heedful to the journey ahead and promised to continue this initiative in years to come.

Rev. Giddings at the same time disclosed that he has made several interventions in the area of educational support to students of the county including the provision of scholarships to seventy-five (75) students at the Habib Sheriff Islamic and English School, thirty-five students at the New Vision and Capernaum Baptist school System, and providing financial aid to fifty (50) students at the St. Augustine Episcopal Mission High School.

Rev. Emmanuel J. Giddings, CEO of the Liberia-Ghana Missions has been in the Vanguard providing scholarship/ financial aid to deserving, underprivileged, marginalized, and impoverished kids in Liberia and Ghana.

Dated back to its establishment in 2003, Rev. Giddings, passionate about children's education, saw the need of helping 12 years old Refugee girl Faith G. Okai at the Buduburam camp, Ghana. To give hope to the child and her mother, Rev. Emmanuel J. Giddings intervened in the child's situation by providing a scholarship for her from grade school to university. What started as single support to help a struggling refugee child later grew to support over 300 Liberian and non-Liberian children in schools in Ghana and has educated over 90,000 kids in Liberia over the last 20 years.

His famous quotation has always been " Living Simply so that others may simply live".