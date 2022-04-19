Liberia: NaFAA MD Holds Meeting With Director General of the FAO On the Sidelines of the Third Regional FAO Meeting for Africa

Malabo — The Director-General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority held a side meeting with Dr. Qu Dongyu, the Director-General of Food and Agriculture Organizations (FAO) of the United Nation on the margins of the 32nd Regional FAO Meeting for Africa, held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

During the meeting, Honorable Emma Metieh Glassco thanked the FAO Director-General for the support they have continued to provide the fisheries sector of Liberia especially their support to women in fisheries and the piloting of the integrated rice and fish farming. She further informed the FAO DG of the newly discovered fisheries species, the sea cucumber, a highly valuable aquatic resource, especially on Asian market, and highlighted the need for the FAO to assist Liberia by providing technical support to conduct a research in order to establish the status of the fisheries, the types of species, the commercial viability, quantity, geographical distribution and environmental impact. She indicated that the research will help in developing a management plan for the harvesting of the sea cucumber and a more sustainable manner.

Speaking on the Fish and Rice integrated farming, she emphasized the need for the FAO to increase the ongoing technical assistance in integrated fish and rice farming which is currently being implemented in Bong County as a pilot project to have it expanded to other land lock counties.

Concluding, Madam Glassco informed the FAO DG that addressing food security, agro-food and agro-business will require the empowerment of the youthful population who are the future of Africa. She said the youth remain the most valuable resources of the Continent. She indicated that there is a need to build the capacity of the youth in Agro Business, modern farming techniques, new innovations, and agri-food production. This is paramount to addressing food security on the continent, she emphasized. Any investment in developing the capacity of the young people is a sustainable approach for Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment and a Better Life for all, leaving no one behind.

In response, the FAO Director General, Dr. Qu Dongyu, thanked Madam Glassco for attending the 32nd FAO Regional Meeting for Africa and commended her for her work in the Fisheries sector in Liberia. He reassured her of FAO commitment to increase their support to Liberia. He stated that FAO will engage the Japanese Government to help in securing funding for a Research project on Liberia Sea Cucumber program. Addressing integrated Rice and Fish Farming, he indicated that FAO will provide more support to the program in order to expand the program across the Country.