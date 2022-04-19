Liberia: Ex-VP Boakai Warns UP, Lofa Will Not Accept 'Any More Disrespect' From Weah's Government

Paynesville — The political leader of the opposition Unity Party (UP), former Vice President, Joseph Nyumah Boakai has warned the Weah-led Government and the National Elections Commission (NEC) that his party and the people will not accept "any more disrespect and disenfranchisement" going into the senatorial election.

The NEC on Wednesday, released the provisional list of aspirants for the 2022 Lofa County Senatorial By-election, and unveiled five candidates including Momo Tarnuekollie Cyrus (Independent), Lofa County District #4 Representative Mariamu Beyan Fofana (Independent), Joseph Kpator Jallah (Independent), Sumo G. Kupee (People's Unification Party) and Montserrado County District #12 Representative George Beyan Samah. However, it did not include the UP candidate- former Lofa County Superintendent, Galakpai Kortimai among the five that have been cleared, and said that he is still before the Nomination Committee's Scrutiny Panel. The NEC further noted that the list of candidates for the By-Election may increase or decrease as the result of the scrutiny.

However, reading a prepared statement before the press on Thursday morning at his residence in Paynesville, former Vice President Boakai said any attempt to exclude the Unity Party from its legitimate and constitutional rights to contest as a registered political party, will be a direct infringement of the political participation of hundreds of thousands of Liberian voters.

Said Ex-VP Boakai: "We take serious note of the reason given by the NEC and we are therefore following very keenly and critically the activities of the ongoing hearings at the NEC Headquarters. While our capable team of Lawyers are making quality representation on our behalf, of which we are very pleased, we are nevertheless aware of the undertones of the hearings which smelled of a sinister attempt to deprive the Unity Party of fielding our senatorial candidate in Lofa for 2022 by-election and presidential and other candidates in the 2023 elections."

He continued: "We are also concerned that any delay in giving the Unity Party's candidate his full clearance is a deliberate plan to delay his campaign and give the others due advantage. Let me emphasize again that the Unity Party and people of Lofa have had enough, and will NOT continue to accept being insulted, disrespected, and disenfranchised by the Weah government."

Referencing the Brownie Samukai's case, he said that the position taken "in the disenfranchisement of Lofa citizens" was not taken based on the party's weakness and warned that any attempt to deny his party will be a direct infringement of the political participation of so many citizens of Lofa County.

"Any attempt to exclude the Unity Party from its legitimate and constitutional rights to contest as a registered political party, once the ruling party of Liberia, will be a direct infringement of the political participation of hundreds of thousands of Liberian voters who will be disenfranchised, gullible, and subsequently exposed to matters that could have national security concerns."

He added: "I, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Former Vice President of Liberia and Standard Bearer of the Unity Party, am sending a clarion call to the National Elections Commission again, that it is our expectation that the NEC will do the right thing. Let me again state categorically, that there will be no final listing from the Elections Commission published for the Lofa County by-election senatorial Race that will not have the name of the Unity Party Candidate, and thus I must repeat that we expect the NEC to do the right thing."

Repeatedly calling on the NEC to do the right thing, he assured his partisans and citizens of Lofa that he remains resolute on his unflinching commitment to the people them, UP partisans, and supporters around the country and the Diaspora; adding that as their leader and torchbearer, he is sufficiently prepared and will do all within his means to ensure that not one Lofa citizen will again be disrespected and disenfranchised under his leadership during this 2022 by-election Lofa senatorial race.

"Let me also make it clear: the wrongs we are fighting to correct in Lofa will not also be accepted in any other political subdivision in Liberia," he warned.