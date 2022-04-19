Sudan: Sovereignty Council Member Congratulates Sudan's Christians On Easter

Khartoum — Member of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Abdelkasim Burtom, has congratulated Sudanese Christians on the festival of Easter, during a visit to the Church of the Martyrs in Khartoum yesterday.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that the TRC member attended and addressed a service at the Coptic Orthodox Church of the Martyrs, the TSC Member praised the level of peaceful and religious coexistence in Sudan, stressing the need to adhere to the values of tolerance, peace, and love among all religious and societal sects.

Burtom stressed the transitional government's "keenness to protect and preserve the rights of all its citizens of all affiliations and beliefs".

Father Filosouth Faraj, priest of the church, welcomed Burtom and his participation in the celebration, and expressed his hope that the coming days will witness the overcoming of the economic and political conditions that the country is going through, and that the citizens will enjoy security, peace, and stability.

(Source: SUNA)