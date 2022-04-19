Sudan: North Darfur Water Project Director Dragged From Car and Stabbed to Death in El Fasher Robbery

18 April 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — A water project director has been dragged from his vehicle and stabbed to death, and another man is in critical condition in hospital following at least five cases of armed robbery across El Fasher, capital of North Darfur on Saturday evening.

Sources from El Fasher told Radio Dabanga that a gang of men carrying edged weapons intercepted the vehicle of engineer Aziz Jaber, Director of Maintenance and Operation of the Water and Environmental Sanitation Project in North Darfur. The pulled him out of the car and stabbed him, before ransacking the vehicle and fleeing, leaving the victim's body where he fell, on El Mina Land Street in El Fasher.

Another person is in critical condition in El Fasher hospital after being pulled from his vehicle and stabbed a similar attack - one of at least five incidents in the city on Saturday. Four vehicles were registered as stolen in reports recorded in the central police station in El Fasher.

