South Africa: Eskom Implements Stage 4 Load Shedding

19 April 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has escalated load shedding from Stage 2 to Stage 4 due to a trip at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations.

"Regretfully, Eskom has been forced to implement Stage 4 load shedding at 07:20 [today] after Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4 tripped," the power utility said in tweet on Monday morning.

Eskom resumed load shedding on Sunday afternoon following additional generation unit losses and the delayed return to service of generators.

On Sunday, the loss of four additional generation units at Matla, Tutuka, Duvha and Arnot power stations, exacerbated by the delay in units returning to service at Camden, Matla, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations, necessitated the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding.

Since Friday afternoon, a generation unit each at Camden, Komati and Arnot power stations returned to service.

