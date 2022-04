A salvo of mortars struck outside the Somali parliament on Monday as the MPs of the Senate and Lower House concluded their first joint session.

The mortar attack has left several people, including parliament workers and two security guards of opposition MP Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame wounded, per the sources.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the mortar shelling, saying it targeted the presidential compound on Monday morning without providing further information.