South Africa: Water and Sanitation Prioritises Maintenance At Ntshingwayo Dam and Pongolapoort Dam to Prevent Overflow

press release

Two KZN Dams receive particular attention as levels remain high following heavy rains

Following heavy rains and floods in KwaZulu-Natal, two of the province's dam levels remain on the radar of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

The Ntshingwayo Dam, with the town of Newcastle being the closest, is currently at 82% of capacity. The release from the dam now is at 23.43 cumecs. This is in line with the 80% operating rule. The downstream communities have been informed accordingly.

The second dam in the DWS radar the Pongolapoort Dam, famously known as Jozini Dam. The dam is currently at 86%. According to the 85% operating rule for the Dam the DWS should be releasing 38 mᶟ/s but 20 mᶟ/s is being released currently. This lower release is to allow for the security of the infrastructure whilst the communication to communities downstream must still happen.

Communication to communities downstream is essential as it ensure the protection of lives and livelihoods. Once that communication is done and people are in the light, there is a possibility of the release from Pongolapoort Dam to be raised to the required 38 cumecs.

All sleeve valves are available to release the required amount of water, however it should be noted that the river will overflow when the release of 38mᶟ/s and thus the importance of communication to communities downstream who may be flooded if this would happen without notice .