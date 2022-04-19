Liberia: PAL Wants NPA Boss Settle Media Debts

18 April 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Publishers Association of Liberia is calling on the managing director of the National Port Authority-NPA, Bill Twehwah, to settle financial obligations to media institutions to avoid severe consequences.

The NPA boss has refused to settle his indebtedness to a number of media houses for over three years, after performing legitimate media-related services for the port despite several promises made and discussions held with it.

PAL sees the action of the NPA management as a deliberate attempt to strangulate and further increase hardship on the media. The NPA owes substantial amount to the media, with its Public Relations Director lying to the media through his teeth.

PAL believes the delay in settling media payments could lead to souring the already cordial relations between the government and the media.

"We think the attitude of Mr. Twehwah is deliberate and an affront to the already struggling media landscape. We cannot do legitimate work for his entity and time to pay, you and your team start to play games with the media. This is unacceptable," Mr. Othello Garblah, president of PAL said.

PAL is therefore demanding in the strongest term for NPA boss to settle all media debts or else it would take any legal and professional action for the betterment of the media.

Some of the payments have lasted over three years and NPA has admitted to owning a number of media houses.

"We do not want to have any indirect confrontation with the government due to the inability or refusal to pay media debts. We are calling on the president, George Weah to prevail on his appointed official to settle these payments. You cannot tell me that NPA is broke and unable to pay its obligations," Mr. Garblah further said.

