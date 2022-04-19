Liberia: Princess Cooper's Autopsy Report to Be Released Today

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has disclosed that autopsy reports of the late Princess Cooper and Melvin Togbah will be released today, 18 April 2022 at a special press briefing to be held at the Ministry of Information.

The police have extended an invitation to the public to form part of the audience.

In a statement signed by police Spokesperson Mr. H. Moses Carter, the police said the autopsy of the late Princess Cooper and Melvin Togbah were performed by two Liberian - trained pathologists, Dr. Benedict K. Kolee and Dr. Zoebon B. Kpadeh on Thursday, 31 March 2022 at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Sinkor.

An autopsy is a surgical procedure that consists of thorough examination of a corpse by dissection to determine the cause, mode, and manner of death or to evaluate any disease or injury.

The release further explained that the process was conducted with the sole purpose of establishing causes of death after the two deceased Liberians were discovered lying unconscious under mysterious circumstances.

"Members of the public, including civil society actors, media, well-wishers and sympathizers are all asked to follow the Minister of Information Special Press briefing at 11:am April 18, 2022, or [tune in] to ELBC and other online platforms," the police statement concluded.

Twenty-five-year-old Princess Cooper was discovered dead in the fence surrounding the Fawaz Construction Materials Store at ELWA Junction on Thursday, 24 March 2022.

The deceased, according to an eyewitness was a caterer, makeup artist and resident of Tweh Farm Community on Bushrod Island in District #16, Montserrado County.

The spokesperson of the Liberia National Police Moses Carter earlier disclosed that following an examination conducted on the lifeless body of Princess Cooper, Police had not established any foul play in the death of the young lady.

"The Police [are] yet to establish any foul play in the death surrounding the 25-year-old Princess Cooper, whose lifeless body was discovered in a pool of blood in the compound of Fawar Construction Material Store at ELWA Junction in Paynesville", Mr. Carter says.

But speaking in an interview with this paper over the weekend, a spokesperson of the Family of the late Princess Cooper, Prince Momo said that the Liberia National Police has not extended any invitation to them to form part of the release of the autopsy report of their daughter, Princess Cooper.

"We have not received any invitation from the LNP for us to form part of the report that will be released on Monday. Yes, it's true that we did not form part of the autopsy report when they were conducting it because we said and maintained that those that did the report [did] not have the qualification," he said.

"Another issue is, the crime scene investigation was also destroyed because the police did not carry out any investigation at that place but rather Moses Carter, police spokesman, said no foul play," Mr. Momo lamented.