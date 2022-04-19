Liberia: Child Dies of Overdose At Peace Hope Clinic - Family Alleges

The family of late AC Nagbeh, a 21-month-old child, has accused authority of the Peace Hope Clinic in Paynesville Township of wrong application of medications that lead to the death of their daughter, while she was being treated at the clinic.

Speaking to reporters, the mother of the deceased, Madam Martha Flomo, narrated that a nurse at the clinic only identified as Helena misapplied a Quinine dose in a drape despite informing her that the child usually reacted negatively to the administration.

Madam Flomo explained that she took her daughter to the Peace Hope Clinic for the first time on Thursday, April 7, 2022, for a check, while she was suffering from illness and the clinic charged her 11,000 Liberian Dollars.

She said the nurse she met on duty whose name was not disclosed, hung drape over her daughter, and she responded well.

"The next day before discharging us, another nurse, who was on duty called Helena came to our ward to provide medical services, placed a drape over my baby and said she was applying Quinine treatment into it. I said to her my baby's medical history can't accept such treatment but she forced the Quinine in the drape", she further explained in tears.

She said after discharging them, a few hours later, her baby behaved unusually and subsequently passed off.

Madam Flomo noted that prior to her child's death, she urgently rushed the late AC Nagbe to a nearby clinic in Pipeline Community, Paynesville where they live, but a health worker identified as Jallah Kollie informed them that her child overdosed with inappropriate medication - "Quinine".

The father of the child, Mr. Emmanuel Willie, added that his daughter was taken to the Peace Hope Clinic after noticing that she was suffering from fever and diarrhea.

"The first nurse who was on shift, a black fellow, administered a drape with glucose and my child responded well; she even asked for soft drink which I provided her and started playing around with us", he narrated.

Mr. Willie, who is Police officer, continued that he received a call the following day from his wife that the clinic was discharging them, as their daughter was responding well.

"I went home and I met my daughter lying weak and hopeless. When I confronted the mother, she said we came home healthier but the last drape given to her was mixed with Quinine and I told the nurse it was not good for her but, she bitterly argued and said she knew what she was doing", Mr. Willie added.

He noted that the female Nurse Helena gave his wife a tablet and said to them it was intended to put the child to sleep.

When contacted, the Proprietor of the Peace Hope Clinic Dr. Joseph Boakai, confirmed the incident and apologized to the family for their negligence. He, however, declined to comment further.