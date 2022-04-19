Eritrea: Financial Contribution Towards National Fund

18 April 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean nationals in various countries extended financial contribution in support of families of martyrs and to augment the National Fund to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to report, nationals in Uganda contributed 115 thousand US Dollars to augment the National Fund to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eritrean Embassy in Uganda indicated that previously nationals in Uganda had contributed 327 thousand 137 US Dollars for similar objective.

Nationals in various countries known as "Eritrean Unity World Wide EPLF Pal-talk Room" also contributed 29 thousand US Dollars in support of families of martyrs, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

