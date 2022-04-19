Liberia: Black Star Crowned Champions of PWB Memorial Tournament

It was yet again another glorious Saturday for Liberia Black Starwith a win of the Pennoh W. Bestman Memorial Tournament played at the Wiles Knuckles Sports Pitch in Zubah Town, Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

The late Mr. Bestman, as President of what used to be one of Liberia's most powerful clubs; Black Star, led the team to manylaurels during his reign from 1992 till his death in 2020.

It is predicated upon this that the club has sought to honor him with the regular hosting of the PWB Memorial Tournament so as to keep his memory and his love for sports alive.

Accordingly, the star-studded Black Star did not parade with the theSebwes' brothers (Dionysius and Kelvin), Thomas Kojo, OliverMakor, and others but still managed to get the best against the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and the Sports WritersAssociation of Liberia (SWAL) with a 2-1 and 2-0 win respectively.

The three teams, Black Star, LEC and SWAL played to around tournament due to the withdrawal of defending champions CentralBank of Liberia (CBL).

Statistically, LEC finished second on the three-team chart and so to say, the sportswriters were the villains of the day with two losses from two matches played having also suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the "The Light" boys.

The one-day sports event, the organizers said was in recognition of Mr. Bestman's passion, commitment, and leadership in promoting football among youth in communities.

The winner of the tournament will receive a large trophy; all participating teams to receive certificates.

Speaking while presenting the trophy to the winner, Madam AgnesBestman, wife of the late Pennoh, thanked the leadership of the club for the great honor bestowed upon her late husband.

"I am so happy; so excited for this tournament held in honor of my late husband. I want to thank you for holding Pennoh all the way to your heart. And for each time I grace this occasion, I receive a special sense of joy in my heart for what you are doing. Congratulations to Black Star for winning this tournament," stated Adam Bestman as she presented the trophy to the winner.

The trophy is Black Star's second of the PWB MemorialTournament having won it on the first occasion in 2020.

There was also a kickball side attraction with GardnersvilleOldtimers Kickball Association whipping the Girls of Black Star 18-16 homes.

The PWB Memorial Football Tournament was also graced minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. D. Zeogar Wilson and other dignitaries, family and friends.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Black Star's notable accomplishments are consequence of Pennoh W.Bestman's result-oriented administration, providing exceptional leadership to the club during its heyday.

From 1992 to 2020, Mr. Bestman provided sponsorship, technical guidance, and alms to players and their families. His developed strategic partnerships locally and internationally while providing opportunities to young athletes.

Liberia Black Star was founded on March 15, 1980, in the SouthBeach Community, Central Monrovia, Liberia. Under the leadership of Pennoh W. Bestman, Black Star won three championships in one year (LFA National League, LFA Knock-out championship, and The President's Cup), becoming LFA TripleChampions in 2007. The following year, Black Star represented Liberia at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) club championship.

Liberia Black Star has an enviable track record. In the LFA 1stDivision, the club produced players who have had a huge impact on Liberian football, including Kelvin Sebwe, Thomas Kojo, OliverMakor, Alex Browne, and Dionysius Sebwe. The players were also part of the famous George Weah Eleven.