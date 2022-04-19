Liberia: Pres. Weah Suspends Nat'l Bureau of Concessions Boss

18 April 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has warned all public officials to immediately refrain from exercising any powers, functions, and duties assigned to the President of Liberia and to act within the confines of their authorities.

President Weah sounded the warning on Monday, April 18, 2022, when he voided the termination letter of the Deputy Director-General of the National Bureau of Concessions, Nathaniel Bracewell.

The Liberian Leader described the action by the Director-General of the National Bureau of Concessions, Mr. Edwin N. Dennis to terminate the services of Mr. Bracewell as arbitrary and without due regards to the Office of the President. Dr. Weah termed the dismissal as null and void.

Consequently, President Weah has suspended Mr. Edwin N. Dennis.

In the absence of Mr. Dennis, the Deputy Director-General for Administration will act as Head of the National Bureau of Concessions.

