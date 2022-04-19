Zimbabwe: Kadoma Show Society Circus Continues

Mashonaland West Bureau

The circus at Kadoma Agricultural Show Society (KASS) is continuing, with the "suspended" chairman Mr Partson Madera said to be clinging on to his post and in a dramatic turn of events, allegedly firing all executive committee members and a caretaker.

The executive committee members are the ones that had "suspended" Mr Madera, on allegations of bringing the name of the First Family into "disrepute" after he allegedly introduced two intelligence officials as an advance team for Harare South legislator, Cde Tongai Mnangagwa.

The offence for which he was "suspended" happened during the 2021 agriculture show.

It is alleged that Mr Madera deliberately misrepresented that the Kadoma Agricultural Show Society's executive committee about the status of the two intelligence officials (names withheld).

A decision was then reached by all executive committee members to suspend him on October 19 last year.

According to a letter written to Mr Madera by Kadoma Agricultural Show Society executive committee and National Association of Show Societies chairman, Mr Godfrey Mavankeni on April 13 this year seen by The Herald, Mr Madera was advised to surrender all property in his possession to the show society president, Mr Fani Phiri.

Added Mr Mavankeni: "A board of inquiry will be set up to investigate and report its findings to the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs (and Devolution). You will be advised of the findings.

"You are therefore, during this period, not allowed to interfere with Kadoma Show activities or to enter the Kadoma Show Society premises or conduct any Kadoma Show Society business until this matter is finalised."

However, in a twist, The Herald understands that Mr Madera has axed all the eight executive committee members accusing them of undermining his authority and skipping meetings against the show society's constitution.

He is also accused of influencing the replacement of Mr Fani Phiri by his deputy, only identified as Mr Kondonani while the eight, also allege that they were replaced by Mr Madera's close associates. One of the new executive committee members (name withheld) is said to be a teacher at Mr Madera's Rainbow Junior School situated at the showgrounds.

While Mr Madera claims the show society's constitution gives him the sole right to call for meetings, the axed members said they arrived at the decision to suspend him using the country's 2013 Constitution, which supersedes it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Madera further claims that show society's constitution does not provide for a vote-of-no-confidence.

During a society state of affairs meeting chaired by Sanyati District development coordinator, Mr Amigo Mhlangwa sometime last year, former treasurer for the society Mr Luckson Munyai accused Mr Madera of taking over his role and distributing funds collected during the 2019 show.

He further alleged that Mr Madera took the money to his home and its use was not explained to the treasurer and the rest of the committee.

Mr Munyai further stated that he made a police report at Kadoma Central Police under RRB number 4888023 before it was transferred to Kadoma CID under reference number CR117/10/21. The show society's staff members are said to have gone for five months without salaries, although Mr Madera is said to be collecting monthly rentals from occupants and users of the Show Society's immovable properties.

But as the Kadoma farming society awaits the court proceedings and outcome, Mr Munyai has since written to the provincial public prosecutor, the Kadoma resident Magistrate and Kadoma district Public Prosecutor for the case to be transferred to the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court, citing an uneven playing field.