Zimbabwe Not in Danger of Floods, Met Dept Says

THE Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has dispelled rumours that heavy rains which recently pounded South Africa could spill to Zimbabwe.

Floods in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province have killed more than 400 people.

Matabeleland South MSD provincial officer Rodgers Munyira said the country was experiencing normal rains, and urged citizens not to panic.

"Several parts of the country have been experiencing little rain and cold weather lately. The kind of rain that the country is receiving is cool and does not have thunderstorms or floods. It is difficult for this weather to change suddenly and give us floods and thunderstorms," Munyira said.

"As MSD, we haven't recorded any signs which show that the floods will be coming to Zimbabwe anytime soon. We will be soon releasing a statement responding to the concerns and rumours that are circulating on social media."

Munyira implored the public to seek information and clarity from the MSD and avoid sharing false information on social media, which can cause panic among citizens.

"The MSD has read communication on social media warning of flooding in the eastern districts of Zimbabwe and wishes to dispel the contents of the communication making the rounds on social media," he said.

"While the MSD emphasises the existence of mainly cool to mild weather with drizzle/rain in the area of interest throughout the period April 18-21, 2022, we would be updating all stakeholders of any interesting phenomena that may develop in our country."

Munyira further noted that it was important for all stakeholders to understand that MSD was the designated authority for climate and weather forecasts.