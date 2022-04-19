South African Clubs Have It All to Do After First-Leg Defeats in Continental Football

18 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates both stumbled and fell during their respective journeys on the African continent. They have a chance to make amends in the return legs, though.

South African representatives in continental football, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, have it all to do in the return legs after defeats in their respective quarterfinal ties.

In the CAF Champions League, Masandawana were stunned 2-1 by Petro Atletico of Angola in Luanda, while the Buccaneers were defeated 1-0 by Simba of Tanzania in the Caf Confederation Cup.

South African champions Sundowns came into the game having won their past seven games on the trot, and were undefeated in the Champions League so far this season. Moreover, they had scored 29 goals from those seven consecutive victories, letting in just four.

Petro cared little for that form though. After Lyle Lakay opened the scoring with a trademark free kick as early as the sixth minute, it would have been easy to believe Masandawana would claim complete control of the clash. However, Petro fought back in front of their home crowd. Goals from Tiago Azulao and Yano propelled the 15-time Angolan champions to a narrow, but morale-boosting victory ahead of the second...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X