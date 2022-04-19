South Africa: The Psychosocial Distress Caused By Climate Change Is an Associated Crisis

analysis

Addressing the mental health effects of the climate crisis as independent of the broader sociopolitical and psychosocial South African context would effectively deny the reality experienced by the country's majority.

Psychoanalytically, we could read the story of climate change as a sibling rivalry between the Global North and South in their relationship with Mother Earth. The northern sibling has set itself up as the more powerful child, omnipotent and aggressively attached to the mother. At the expense of the southern sibling, the North has dominated the system through acting out to exploitatively maintain and defend its own relevance, importance and adequacy.

The North's domination also comes at the expense of the entire system. It affects the nurturing mother's health, while the overpowered southern offspring struggles with the mental and physical burden of impotence and negative self-identification, adding to Mother Earth's pain at her inability to control her more aggressive child. Having no alternative to protect the earthly family system from complete destruction, she gives stern, consequential warnings that demand more mature behaviour from both her children - warnings in the form of the intensifying ecological disasters of climate change.

Psychoanalysis, however, is not the most effective psychological framework to understand...