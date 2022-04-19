South Africa: A Poisoned Chalice - South Africa's Never-Ending Nuclear Option

18 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By J Brooks Spector

A new book, 'Nuclear', is a stunning look inside the massive nuclear power generating deal that has been pushed by Russia and enthusiastically embraced by Jacob Zuma and others. The deal may yet have some life in it despite what would be a crippling cost.

A decade and a half ago, the first tendrils of an apparently unstoppable plan to procure a massive nuclear reactor programme through Rosatom -- the Russian atomic power giant -- first saw light in South Africa. In the ensuing years, amoeba-like, the size and cost of the plan continued to change, as it gained or lost South African government sponsors, found new backers, and as its sponsors attempted to outmanoeuvre the plan's opponents.

Unlike television's A-Team, while the plan has never quite come together, it has never quite died off either, no matter how many times the costs were recalculated, or as its financial and budgetary shape was reimagined. In their new book, Nuclear, co-authors Karyn Maughan and Kirsten Pearson try to come to grips with the many facets of this effort as they detail the bureaucratic infighting that took place over the project.

The proposed plan was kept alive for years, despite the fact...

