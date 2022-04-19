South Africa: To Support Russia Is to Be On the Wrong Side of History and Morality

analysis

Liubov Abravitova is the Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa.

Ukraine is a sovereign country with 43 million inhabitants. Russia is dedicated to turning it into a ruin. In the first 42 days of this war, Russia has destroyed 274 health facilities, 869 educational institutions and 6,800 residential buildings.

There is a narrative out there which attempts to persuade the ill-informed that the invasion of Ukraine, launched by Russia on 24 February 2022, is Ukraine's fault. This narrative suggests that a combination of Kyiv's aspiration for Nato membership, its ambition for closer integration with richer European economies and its preference for a full, open democratic system of government has meant it "deserves" Russian intervention.

According to this distorted logic, in a grotesque parody, Russia did not attack Ukraine, but Ukraine mounted an illegitimate defence of itself.

This narrative is false and immoral. It collapses completely when contemplating the actions that Russia is taking, apparently in Vladimir Putin's own reasoning, to destroy Ukraine in order to "save" it. Ukraine did not invade itself. It is not bombing its own cities, destroying its own industries, killing civilians, flouting international law, abusing human rights and smashing lives. This is Russia's role and should...