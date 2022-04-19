South Africa: Agrizzi and Smith's Key Relationship in Bosasa Fraud Scandal Unfolds in Court Papers

18 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Cash 'gratifications', university fee payments and the gift of a VW Polo for a daughter are mentioned in court papers as being among bribes allegedly made in return for Bosasa being awarded valuable tenders.

The story of an alleged corrupt relationship between former Bosasa logistics company chief operating officer (COO)-turned-whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi and ANC parliamentarian Vincent Smith is unfolding in court papers.

The businessman and the politician are seen as key players in the state's case relating to a multimillion-rand fraud scandal that involved many prominent political figures.

Agrizzi's sensational and self-incriminating testimony before the Zondo inquiry into State Capture lifted the lid on the enormity of the alleged fraud, with Bosasa said to have illegally funnelled vast sums of taxpayer money.

The scale of the claimed corruption can be judged by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry devoting the entire third instalment of its report to Bosasa, a company that was owned by the politically connected Watson family.

Among those implicated at the receiving end, and handsomely benefiting from the illicit dealings, were former president Jacob Zuma and Smith.

Giving evidence at the State Capture inquiry in 2019, Agrizzi told the commission how the late CEO of Bosasa, Gavin Watson,...

