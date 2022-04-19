South Africa: Property Watchdog Chases Its Tail After Ethical Issues Split Top Leadership

analysis

The state-run watchdog that is meant to protect existing and prospective homeowners from unscrupulous practices by real estate agents in South Africa's R5.8-trillion property sector is facing ethical issues that have caused ructions in its top leadership structure.

Mamodupi Mohlala, the CEO of the Property Practitioners' Regulatory Authority (PPRA), has been suspended for nearly a month while she faces an investigation relating to allegations of administrative and financial misconduct. This has left the property watchdog leaderless and rudderless.

Mohlala was in a legal battle with the PPRA's 12-member board about how it has handled her precautionary suspension, pending the conclusion of the investigation. Mohlala, who was appointed in February 2019 on a five-year contract, has approached the High Court in Johannesburg to declare her suspension illegal.

On 14 April, the court dismissed Mohlala's case, saying her precautionary suspension was lawful -- affirming the board's decision to temporarily oust her from the PPRA while the investigation against her is ongoing. The dismissal of Mohlala's court case means that the PPRA won't have a permanent CEO until the conclusion of the investigation, which the board expects to run for a month or even longer.

The timing of the PPRA's leadership instability couldn't...