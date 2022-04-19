South Africa: Marikana - a People's History - an Analysis of 'Scene Two' of the Massacre

analysis

During the Marikana Massacre of August 2012, the country's media filmed the initial police action, in which seventeen men were killed at what became known as "Scene One". At "Scene Two", another seventeen men died.

It took Daily Maverick's Greg Marinovich two weeks to solve the deadly puzzle. In this edited extract from Marikana: A People's History, Julian Brown analyses the first deaths that took place at this site - deaths that were initially not reported by the police but brought to public knowledge by Marinovich's reporting.

***

DINGANE HAS HIS DAY

The Deaths at "Scene Two"

There is no comprehensive video footage of the deaths at "Scene Two". Nor is there any neutral account of what happened to the seventeen men who died here.

Some police officers have attempted to justify the killings - but in ways that are compatible neither with the stories told by other members of the police nor with the forensic evidence. Other officers have - many years after the massacre - begun to tell stories of cold-blooded murder, and the execution of surrendering workers.

Some of the survivors have also told their stories of the violence - and although no one saw everything that...